Update: Three UVA Football players dead, two others shot, suspect still at-large

Details are emerging on the Sunday night shooting on Grounds at the University of Virginia, and what we know is that three members of the UVA Football team are dead, and it appears that two other football players were also wounded.

Family members have confirmed on social media the deaths of Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, two third-year student-athletes at UVA.

The third person who died is reportedly also a third-year football player, and there were also two other third-year football players who were wounded, and their identities are being widely shared on social media, but there is no confirmation at this time, so we’re going to hold off on the reporting.

The shooting occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a parking garage on Culbreth Road.

The student-athletes had been on a field trip with other students in the drama department on Sunday.

The suspect in the shootings is a former UVA football player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is the subject of an ongoing manhunt.

Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with VA license plate number TWX3580.

Jones was a member of the football program for one year, in 2018.