Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now
Police, Virginia

Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Millers Head Fire
Millers Head Fire

The fire burning in the Millers Head area of Shenandoah National Park is now 30 percent contained, in part, due to rainfall yesterday.

Eighteen firefighters from the National Park Service, the Virginia Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service Idaho City Hotshots, continue to work to contain the fire. The fire remains at two-and-a-half acres.

Initial reports indicate the wildfire was naturally caused. It started late afternoon on Friday.

Park structures are not affected by the fire, and all park trails and facilities are open.

Updates are available online on Facebook and Instagram.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

