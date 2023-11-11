Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Perris Jones update: UVA tailback underwent spine surgery in Louisville on Friday
Football, Sports

Perris Jones update: UVA tailback underwent spine surgery in Louisville on Friday

Chris Graham
Published date:
perris jones
Perris Jones. Photo: UVA Athletics

Perris Jones, injured taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Virginia’s 31-24 loss at #11 Louisville on Thursday night, underwent spine surgery on Friday at the U of L Medical Center.

Jones, a sixth-year senior tailback, remains under observation post-surgery, according to a brief news release from UVA Athletics sent to media members on Saturday morning.

The release noted that Jones will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate.

This obviously doesn’t sound good.

Jones, a former walk-on, returned for a sixth season in 2023 after the NCAA granted Virginia Football student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because the 2022 season ended prematurely following the Nov. 13, 2022, shooting deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Jones’ roommate, Mike Hollins, survived life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and returned to the football team in the spring, and is tied for the team lead in TDs this season, with seven.

Jones, a 2022 UVA alum, with degrees in African-American studies and English, now pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology, was a first-year starter in the 2022 season, his fifth on Grounds.

He was second on the team in rushing last season with 365 yards, and earlier this season, he put up a career-high 134 yards on the ground on 12 carries in Virginia’s 27-13 win over William & Mary on Oct. 7.

Jones’ 393 rushing yards leads UVA in 2023.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?
2 Virginia, hosed by College Football Playoff-conscious ACC, falls at #11 Louisville, 31-24
3 Two Blacksburg High School teens dead after apparent murder-suicide
4 Youngkin, incredibly, thinks he can get Democrats to work with him on abortion ban
5 Virginia Football: Why are the ‘Hoos 2-8 this season? The devil is in the details

Latest News

israel gaza
Op/Eds, Politics

Wim Laven: No words to describe the suffering

Wim Laven
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia survives free-throw shooting woes, Cory, in exciting win over Florida 

Scott German

The calendar may say November, but Virginia’s thrilling 73-70 win over the Florida Gators on Friday had a January, February-like feel. 

cory alexander charlotte
Basketball, Sports

Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Chris Graham

Cory Alexander might be due a vacation from his ESPN college-basketball gig, which would give him time to work on what could be a profitable new side hustle: on-site replay-review consultant.

missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Family concerned about well-being of 23-year-old Richmond woman

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Virginia guts out 73-70 win over Florida in Charlotte to improve to 2-0

Chris Graham
Arts/Culture, Local, News

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts Lantern Walk, fundraiser on Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
uva football
Football, Sports

Virginia Football: Why are the ‘Hoos 2-8 this season? The devil is in the details

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy