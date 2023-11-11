Perris Jones update: UVA tailback underwent spine surgery in Louisville on Friday

Perris Jones, injured taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Virginia’s 31-24 loss at #11 Louisville on Thursday night, underwent spine surgery on Friday at the U of L Medical Center.

Jones, a sixth-year senior tailback, remains under observation post-surgery, according to a brief news release from UVA Athletics sent to media members on Saturday morning.

The release noted that Jones will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems appropriate.

This obviously doesn’t sound good.

Jones, a former walk-on, returned for a sixth season in 2023 after the NCAA granted Virginia Football student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because the 2022 season ended prematurely following the Nov. 13, 2022, shooting deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Jones’ roommate, Mike Hollins, survived life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and returned to the football team in the spring, and is tied for the team lead in TDs this season, with seven.

Jones, a 2022 UVA alum, with degrees in African-American studies and English, now pursuing a master’s degree in educational psychology, was a first-year starter in the 2022 season, his fifth on Grounds.

He was second on the team in rushing last season with 365 yards, and earlier this season, he put up a career-high 134 yards on the ground on 12 carries in Virginia’s 27-13 win over William & Mary on Oct. 7.

Jones’ 393 rushing yards leads UVA in 2023.