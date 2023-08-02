University of Mary Washington recognized as ‘Top Employer for Interns’ in 2023

The Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP) has named the University of Mary Washington a “Top Employer for Interns.”

“All the award winners demonstrate a commitment to meaningful internships,” State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) Director Peter Blake said. “High-quality internships enhance a student’s educational experience and strengthen our workforce.”

V-TOP announced the recognition last Thursday, July 27, which is Virginia Intern Day and National Intern Day, a day for recognizing interns’ contributions to the workforce and honoring employers who offer programs providing valuable career-centered experience.

Intern are hosted year-round at UMW as part of the university’s long-held mission to support working-learning opportunities that round out the classroom experience. Students are also encouraged to seek off-campus internships with businesses and organizations looking to attract and retain employees. More than 30 percent of Mary Washington students have completed some type of internship by the time they graduate.