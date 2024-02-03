Unemployment in Virginia remains little changed, yet below 2019 level

Virginia unemployment insurance claims changed little in the latest filing week for the week ending January 27, 2024 and remained slightly below typical pre-pandemic volumes experienced in 2019.

Seasonally unadjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance in Virginia for the week were 2,541, which was a decrease of 35 claimants from the previous week. Continued weeks claimed totaled 14,586, an increase of 587 claimants from the previous week and an increase of 26 percent from the 11,624 continued claims from the comparable week in 2023.

An industry was reported for 93 percent of continued claims. Of those, 58 percent of continued claims were from administrative and support and waste management, professional, scientific and technical services, construction, manufacturing, and health care and social assistance.

In the week ending January 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised by an increase of 1,000 from 214,000 to 215,000. The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 261,029 in the week ending January 27, an increase of 11,082 (or 4.4 percent) from the previous week. There were 225,026 initial claims in the comparable week in 2023.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported increases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. California’s preliminary weekly change was the largest increase. New York’s preliminary weekly change was the second largest increase. Oregon’s preliminary weekly change was the third largest increase. Georgia’s preliminary weekly change was the fourth largest increase. Virginia had the 25th largest decrease.