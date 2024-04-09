Countries
U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA School of Nursing in top 20 for graduate schools
Health, Local, Schools

U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA School of Nursing in top 20 for graduate schools

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Andy Dean – stock.adobe.com)

UVA’s nursing school has again earned top national rankings in a prestigious annual report issued by U.S. News & World Report.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Graduate Schools guide, the UVA School of Nursing ranks 18th overall and 11th among public institutions for its master’s degree programs, and 31st overall and 22nd among public institutions for its Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.

“These rankings represent the incredible work being accomplished by faculty, students, and others within the UVA School of Nursing,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer at UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “I want to congratulate our faculty, students and staff on these rankings, which acknowledge the outstanding contributions being made to patient care, research, healthcare education, and our community.”

UVA Provost Ian Baucom expressed pride in the School of Nursing’s national standing.

“It is both the talent and dedication of our faculty and students in the School of Nursing that leads UVA to consistently achieve this level of national prestige,” said Baucom.

The UVA School of Nursing’s Nurse Practitioner-MSN Adult Gerontology Acute Care program was also ranked for the first time by U.S. News & World Report and is 7th in the nation.

“I am incredibly proud of the environment we’ve built to nurture the next generation of skilled, resilient, compassionate nurses,” said Dr. Marianne Baernholdt, dean of the School of Nursing and UVA Health’s dean of Professional Nursing. “Rankings provide a small window into the incredible work that our students and faculty are doing every day to care for patients and contribute to the nursing profession.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks nursing schools based on factors that include peer assessments, research funding, faculty resources and the selectivity of the programs.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

