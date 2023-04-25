UVA School of Nursing receives top rankings in U.S. News & World Report guide

U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools guide includes UVA School of Nursing in the top rankings.

The UVA School of Nursing ranks 14th in Master’s degree programs, 7th among public institutions, and 28th in Doctor of Nursing Practice programs. Among public institutions, the school ranks 20th in the nation.

“Rankings like these are a reminder of the incredible work done every day by our faculty and our students,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “I am excited to expand on our world-class educational and research programs over the next decade as outlined in our strategic plan, including through our exceptional School of Nursing, as part of our goal to be the nation’s top public academic health system.”

The School of Nursing has skills for training the next generation of nurses, according to UVA Provost Ian Baucom.

“Our faculty and students at the School of Nursing play important roles in both patient care and healthcare leadership,” he said. “These rankings highlight both the talent of our students as well as the dedication and teaching ability of our faculty to prepare our students to serve communities across Virginia and beyond.”

Dr. Marianne Baernholdt, dean of the UVA School of Nursing, said rankings hint at the incredible work done at the school to nurture skilled, compassionate and resilient clinicians.

“But, year after year, we are nevertheless proud of earning a consistent place among the nation’s top 2 percent of nursing graduate programs and being Virginia’s most highly ranked nursing program,” Baernholdt said.

Factors for ranking nursing schools in the guide include peer assessments, research funding, faculty resources and program selectivity.