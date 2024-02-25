Two men plead guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court on unrelated murder charges

On Thursday, two men pled guilty to unrelated murder charges in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Wendell Allen, Jr., pled guilty to the March 4, 2023, murder of Justice Kilel at the Sunshine Minimart on Cherry Avenue. He also pled guilty to use of a firearm during the commission of murder.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28 at 9:30 a.m. and faces up to 43 years in prison.

In an unrelated case, La’Kori Rayquan Brooks pled guilty to the March 18, 2023, murder of Cody Smith on Minor Court Lane. He also pled guilty to use of a firearm during the commission of murder.

Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 at 9:30 a.m. and also faces up to 43 years in prison.

“We hope these guilty pleas bring some small measure of comfort to the families of Mr. Kilel and Mr. Smith as they grieve their losses,” said Joe Platania, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony prosecuted both cases.