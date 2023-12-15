Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

A 46-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the 2300 block of Rosetta Street in Richmond yesterday morning.

Ricky Dewitt, of Richmond, died at a local hospital.

At 5:29 a.m., a Richmond Police officer on patrol heard gunshots and drove towards Rosetta Street to investigate.

A member of the public flagged down the officer and told them that two persons had been shot.

The officer located Dewitt and another adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital. The other male had an injury that was not considered life threatening.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this homicide and aggravated assault is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.