Two juveniles charged in connection with shooting on Norfolk’s light rail train

Detectives have charged two juvenile males following a shooting Thursday night that left another juvenile injured.

On Dec. 28, around 10:40 p.m., Norfolk Police were flagged down by the driver of an HRT light rail train in the 100 block of Bank Street.

According to the NPD, responding officers found a 14-year-old male on the train suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

“This unfortunate incident was the result of two groups of juveniles that do not get along spotting one another at the light rail stop in Downtown Norfolk. Fortunately, Norfolk Police officers were nearby and swiftly responded to the scene which ensured that the victim received the necessary medical assistance to sustain his injuries, and all others on the train were out of harm’s way,” said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. “This rapid response by the officers not only aided the victim tremendously but is what led to an arrest taking place less than an hour after the incident occurred.”

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were both charged with malicious wounding, use of firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The two juveniles were taken into custody by police and are currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.