Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Two juveniles charged in connection with shooting on Norfolk’s light rail train
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two juveniles charged in connection with shooting on Norfolk’s light rail train

Crystal Graham
Published date:
train tracks
(© den-belitsky – stock.adobe.com)

Detectives have charged two juvenile males following a shooting Thursday night that left another juvenile injured.

On Dec. 28, around 10:40 p.m., Norfolk Police were flagged down by the driver of an HRT light rail train in the 100 block of Bank Street.

According to the NPD, responding officers found a 14-year-old male on the train suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

“This unfortunate incident was the result of two groups of juveniles that do not get along spotting one another at the light rail stop in Downtown Norfolk. Fortunately, Norfolk Police officers were nearby and swiftly responded to the scene which ensured that the victim received the necessary medical assistance to sustain his injuries, and all others on the train were out of harm’s way,” said Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. “This rapid response by the officers not only aided the victim tremendously but is what led to an arrest taking place less than an hour after the incident occurred.”

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were both charged with malicious wounding, use of firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The two juveniles were taken into custody by police and are currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Legal filing: Augusta County didn’t follow FOIA law in March 20 closed session
2 Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here
3 Liberty flames early dreams of upset, ultimately falls in Fiesta Bowl to Oregon, 45-6
4 Scott Ratcliffe: Liberty not going to let Fiesta Bowl loss diminish 2023 season
5 Tony Bennett addresses the obvious: ‘We don’t have enough offensive firepower’

Latest News

football
Football, Sports

Scott Ratcliffe: Liberty not going to let Fiesta Bowl loss diminish 2023 season

Scott Ratcliffe
liberty university
Football, Sports

Liberty flames early dreams of upset, ultimately falls in Fiesta Bowl to Oregon, 45-6

Chris Graham

Liberty got on the board first on Monday in its Fiesta Bowl matchup with #8 Oregon, giving its fans a few  minutes of hope and great fun.

person at computer keyboard
U.S. & World

Cybersecurity experts dive into Dark Web forum to offer 2024 predictions

Crystal Graham

Cybersecurity experts have revealed potential risks in 2024 for internet users by taking a deep dive into a Dark Web forum to learn from the hackers.

court law
Local, Politics

Legal filing: Augusta County didn’t follow FOIA law in March 20 closed session

Chris Graham
lung xray
Health, Virginia

Report: Dangerous source of lung cancer found in 25 percent of Virginia homes

Crystal Graham
samoa joe
Pro Wrestling, Sports

This Samoa Joe world title reign could be an awkward couple of months for AEW

Chris Graham
newspapers
Arts & Media, Local

Crystal Graham: Top 2023 stories focused on animal welfare, affordable housing, mental health

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status