Two Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates charged with assault

Two inmates were charged with assaulting a 36-year-old behind bars earlier this month.

Tajuan R. Allen, 25, of Esmont, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding (§18.2-51.2).

Zayon J. Payne, 18, of Charlottesville, was charged with accessory to assault (§18.2-19).

The victim is from Charlottesville and was transported to UVA Hospital for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the assault.

According to a release from the County of Albemarle Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.