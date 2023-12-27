Countries
Two Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates charged with assault
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail inmates charged with assault

Crystal Graham
Published date:
allen and payne albmarle
Submitted by County of Albemarle Police Department

Two inmates were charged with assaulting a 36-year-old behind bars earlier this month.

Tajuan R. Allen, 25, of Esmont, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding (§18.2-51.2).

Zayon J. Payne, 18, of Charlottesville, was charged with accessory to assault (§18.2-19).

The victim is from Charlottesville and was transported to UVA Hospital for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the assault.

According to a release from the County of Albemarle Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

