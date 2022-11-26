Trump dines with anti-semites: Now will you denounce him, Congressman Cline?

By Gene Zitver

Now that Donald Trump has hosted the notorious Jew-hater Kanye West and the notorious Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, will Ben Cline – who called Trump “our great president” six months after his term ended, who boasted about his endorsement from Trump in his 2022 reelection campaign and included it in his campaign advertising, who accepted a $5,000 campaign donation from Trump’s “Save America” PAC– summon the courage to speak even a word of disapproval?

Based on Cline’s tolerance for Trump’s long history of outrageous conduct, I suppose the answer will be “no.”

Buy maybe he’ll surprise us this time. I’m sure he’ll be eager to discuss it at his town hall meetings next week.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.