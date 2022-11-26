Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news trump dines with anti semites now will you denounce him congressman cline
Politics

Trump dines with anti-semites: Now will you denounce him, Congressman Cline?

Contributors
Published:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo courtesy Ben Cline congressional campaign.

By Gene Zitver

Now that Donald Trump has hosted the notorious Jew-hater Kanye West and the notorious Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, will Ben Cline – who called Trump “our great president” six months after his term ended, who boasted about his endorsement from Trump in his 2022 reelection campaign and included it in his campaign advertising, who accepted a $5,000 campaign donation from Trump’s “Save America” PAC– summon the courage to speak even a word of disapproval?

Based on Cline’s tolerance for Trump’s long history of outrageous conduct, I suppose the answer will be “no.”

Buy maybe he’ll surprise us this time. I’m sure he’ll be eager to discuss it at his town hall meetings next week.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Contributors

Have a letter to the editor or guest column that you'd like to submit? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

nuclear war

China, Russia, and the history of their uneasy pas de deux over nukes
Contributors
Liberty Hugh Freeze

Report: Auburn set to offer football coaching job to Liberty’s Hugh Freeze
Chris Graham

Liberty announced last month that it had extended the contract of football coach Hugh Freeze through 2030 at an annual salary paying him more than Virginia coach Tony Elliott and Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry.

Washington Commanders

Preview: Washington Commanders face Atlanta Falcons, continue playoff push
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders are pushing towards a playoff spot, but in order to continue to do so, they really need to pick up a win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech pulls away late, escapes Charleston Southern upset bid, 69-64
Roger Gonzalez
los angeles rams

Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins expected to get first NFL start Sunday
Scott German
uva basketball

Fifth-ranked Virginia dominates paint in 72-45 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
Chris Graham

Preview: JMU hosts #23 Coastal Carolina for regular-season finale on Saturday
Roger Gonzalez