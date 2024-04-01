Traveling I-64 on Wednesday or Thursday? Virginia State Police will be out in full force

The Virginia State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement on 300 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia on April 3 and 4.
Operation DISS-rupt will focus on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance and seat belt safety.
“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Gregory T. Mathias, Virginia State Police Chesapeake division commander. “We are challenging motorists to help DISS-rupt the dangerous driving behaviors that put them at risk.”
The operation’s goal is to achieve zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on our interstates for the calendar year by 10 percent.
Preliminary data indicates 126 persons have died in a traffic crash on a Virginia roadway so far this year. In addition, four pedestrians have been struck and killed on Virginia interstates between Jan. 1, and March 12.
In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.
Recommendations
- Ditch distractions: Virginia is “hands-free” which prohibits drivers from holding personal communications devices while driving. The use of GPS and phone calls are legal as long as the device is not in your hands.
- Never drive impaired: Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is illegal in Virginia.
- Comply with speed limits: Posted speed limits on Virginia interstates never exceed 70 mph.
- Seat belt safety: Virginia law requires all front seat occupants of motor vehicles be restrained, and any passenger from birth to 18 years old be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt, no matter their seating position.