Traveling I-64 on Wednesday or Thursday? Virginia State Police will be out in full force

The Virginia State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement on 300 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia on April 3 and 4.

Operation DISS-rupt will focus on distracted driving, impaired driving, speed compliance and seat belt safety.

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Gregory T. Mathias, Virginia State Police Chesapeake division commander. “We are challenging motorists to help DISS-rupt the dangerous driving behaviors that put them at risk.”

The operation’s goal is to achieve zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on our interstates for the calendar year by 10 percent.

Preliminary data indicates 126 persons have died in a traffic crash on a Virginia roadway so far this year. In addition, four pedestrians have been struck and killed on Virginia interstates between Jan. 1, and March 12.

In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.

