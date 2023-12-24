Countries
Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands Kent State wide receiver Trell Harris
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands Kent State wide receiver Trell Harris

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva-football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia added another wideout from the transfer portal on Saturday, picking up a commitment from Trell Harris, who had 39 catches in two seasons at Kent State.

Harris was a two-star prep recruit out of La Grange Park, Ill., in the Class of 2021, with offers from a run of MAC and FCS programs in the Midwest.

At Kent State, Harris was on the field for 758 offensive snaps over his two seasons, with 39 catches on 68 targets, 534 yards, 13.7 yards per catch and two TDs, and an NFL passer rating on his targets of 92.4.

The readings on his potential based on what he did at Kent State got Harris offers from Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, West Virginia and Vanderbilt, among others.

Virginia is losing All-Everything wideout Malik Washington (110 catches, 1,426 yards, 9 TDs in 2023), but has Malachi Fields (58 catches, 811 yards, 5 TDs) returning, and coach Tony Elliott has added Notre Dame grad transfer Chris Tyree (82 catches, 945 yards, 7 TDs in part of four seasons) and former four-star prep recruit Andre Greene (five catches in two seasons at UNC) to flesh out the wide receiver room.

Elliott also landed Harvard grad transfer tight end Tyler Neville (62 catches, 698 yards, 8 TDs in three seasons) to try to give the offense a receiving threat at that position.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

