Traffic alert: Southbound I-81 closed south of exit 317 near Winchester
Local

Traffic alert: Southbound I-81 closed south of exit 317 near Winchester

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Just south of exit 317 (Route 11) near Winchester, southbound Interstate 81 is closed at the bridge over the Winchester and Western Railroad.

The exit 317 ramp from Route 11 (Martinsburg Turnpike) onto southbound I-81 is also closed.

Closures are necessary for emergency repairs to the southbound I-81 bridge over the railroad and work is expected to continue through Friday afternoon into the night today.

All work is weather permitting.

Motorists on Route 11 who need to need southbound I-81 should take Route 11 south to Route 37 (the Winchester bypass) and travel south for approximately nine miles to the I-81 exit 310 interchange. Southbound I-81 motorists can use the same route to avoid congestion.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

