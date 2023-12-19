Traffic alert: Slow-roll closures near Staunton on Thursday night will be for bridge work

Slow-roll closures are necessary in Augusta County on Thursday night on southbound Interstate 81 and westbound I-64 near Staunton.

Virginia State Police will manage the slow-roll closures, which will create traffic delays between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday night into Friday morning.

The slow-roll closures are necessary for bridge work between exits 225 and 220 on southbound I-81, and westbound I-64 between exit 91 and the I-81 interchange.

Motorists are encouraged to remain alert for temporary entrance-ramp closures during the slow-roll operations. Digital signs will advise drivers of the traffic restrictions.

Motorists should also remain alert for single-lane closures on southbound I-81 Monday through Thursday nights, December 18 to 22, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

A slow roll is a traffic management operation that creates a traffic gap by reducing approaching vehicle speeds to as low as 10 mph. The gap allows work to safely take place over travel lanes free of live traffic. Traffic can also be temporarily stopped and held by a lead vehicle in each lane. A slow roll operation typically lasts no more than 15 minutes at a time.

The slow rolls allow contractors for VDOT to begin demolition and removal of the Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) overpass bridge. The bridge must be replaced as part of a project to construct a new auxiliary lane on southbound I-81 between exit 221 (I-64 junction) and exit 220 (Route 220 south).

All work is weather permitting.