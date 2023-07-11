Countries
newstraffic alert safety improvement work begins july 17 on route 7 in clarke county
Virginia

Traffic alert: Safety improvement work begins July 17 on Route 7 in Clarke County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

Safety improvements will begin Monday, July 17, on Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County.

The project is 4.17 miles long between route 6060 (River Road) and Route 7 Business east of Berryville.

Improvements will include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, new or upgraded guardrails and new pavement markings.

While all work is weather permitting, shoulder-widening work will begin in July and August 2023, followed by installation of rumble strips and guardrail in fall 2023. Motorists on Route 7 should remain alert for single-lane closures.

Eastbound lane closures may take place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Westbound lane closures may take place on weekdays and weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,534,301 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC in Strasburg in April 2023. The project has a contract completion date of Dec. 29, 2023, and is funded by federal and state allocation.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

