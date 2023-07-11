Traffic alert: Safety improvement work begins July 17 on Route 7 in Clarke County

Safety improvements will begin Monday, July 17, on Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) in Clarke County.

The project is 4.17 miles long between route 6060 (River Road) and Route 7 Business east of Berryville.

Improvements will include shoulder widening, new rumble strips, new or upgraded guardrails and new pavement markings.

While all work is weather permitting, shoulder-widening work will begin in July and August 2023, followed by installation of rumble strips and guardrail in fall 2023. Motorists on Route 7 should remain alert for single-lane closures.

Eastbound lane closures may take place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Westbound lane closures may take place on weekdays and weeknights between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $1,534,301 construction contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC in Strasburg in April 2023. The project has a contract completion date of Dec. 29, 2023, and is funded by federal and state allocation.