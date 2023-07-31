Traffic alert: Part of Route 631 in Rockbridge County will close Aug. 7 for three months

Part of Route 631 (Union School Road) in Rockbridge County will close to through traffic for three months beginning Monday, August 7, 2023.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will replace the bridge over a Kerrs Creek tributary just east of the intersection with Routes 631 and 638 (Muddy Lane).

Bridge replacement is expected to be completed on or about Nov. 9, 2023. All work is weather permitting.

Local traffic on Union School Road will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows: