Traffic alert: Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax County will increase road travel Sept. 5-11

Nearly 50,000 are expected to attend the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) next week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation encourages local motorists to prepare for a significant increase in traffic Tuesday, September 5 through Monday, September 11 in the area surrounding VIR in Halifax County. The raceway will host the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF).

Traffic volumes grow starting Tuesday afternoon as campground check-in will begin at 4 p.m. The event will continue until the campgrounds close at noon on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Signs will alert motorists to designated lanes for through traffic vs. event guests, and state police will direct vehicles.

Event traffic will affect Route 58/360 (South Boston Highway), Route 62 (Milton Highway), Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 1542 (Dotman Road).

Route 693 (Pointer Road/Race Track Road), Route 829 (Foster Road) and Route 1545 (Sunset Drive) will be closed to through traffic.

North Carolina highways will be affected as well, with traffic heading to the BRRF from the south.

Motorists are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes or plan travel around peak event traffic.