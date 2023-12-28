Countries
Three Virginians on parole taken into custody after additional crimes alleged against children
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Three Virginians on parole taken into custody after additional crimes alleged against children

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child abuse
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Corrections and its public safety partners in District 29 supported local detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit to make three arrests this month.

On Dec. 4, a probation officer met with a probationer who admitted to viewing child pornography. Officers were able to diffuse a stressful situation and notify the proper authorities, and the probationer was taken into custody without incident.

On Dec. 5, two probation and parole officers were alerted about suspicious images involving minors discovered in a probationer’s possession. The probationer was brought in, and through effective interview practices, admitted to possessing and viewing nude photos of minors and utilizing unregistered devices at his residence. The probationer was later taken into custody.

A few days earlier, officers were notified about another probationer taking indecent liberties with minors and sending money to a minor in an attempt to meet. The probationer admitted to the accusations and was taken into custody. New charges are pending. At the time of his arrest, the probationer was also reaching out to additional minors.

“I am very proud of the collaboration between District 29, Fairfax Probation and Parole, and the detectives from the ICAC unit,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The work they are doing is nothing short of extraordinary and I commend them for their efforts. Those who commit crimes against children must be held accountable. The Department will continue to incorporate a variety of measures to combat these crimes against minors and to ensure public safety.”

The VADOC is actively investigating these incidents.

No additional information will be provided while the investigation process continues.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

