Three Richmond pitchers stymie Altoona in 7-0 Squirrels win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels powered six extra-base hits and iced the Altoona Curve to four hits in a 7-0, shutout win on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-57, 18-11), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, collected their seventh shutout victory of the season and rocketed 15 hits against the Curve (45-49, 11-15), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a one-out triple by Shane Matheny in the third, Vaun Brown brought him home with a sacrifice fly and sent Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Altoona starter Anthony Solometo (Loss, 2-3) allowed a single and a hit-by-pitch in the fifth to place runners at first and second. Victor Bericoto hammered a two-run triple to center field and extended the Richmond advantage to 3-0.

With runners at first and second in the top of the seventh, Carter Aldrete moved the Richmond lead to 5-0 with a two-RBI double to center field.

Bericoto started a two-out rally in the ninth inning with a single and Logan Wyatt followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Jimmy Glowenke zipped a two-run double to left field and padded the Richmond advantage to 7-0.

In his second start of the season, Spencer Bivens worked a season-high four innings and held the Curve to two baserunners. The Flying Squirrels have collected a shutout in both of Bivens’ starts this season.

Parker Dunshee (Win, 3-1) inherited two runners in the fifth but snuffed the Curve rally with a strikeout and a groundout. Dunshee totaled 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Evan Gates set down all six batters he faced over the eighth and ninth innings to close the shutout win.