Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home There are some surprising ACC names in the college basketball transfer portal
Sports

There are some surprising ACC names in the college basketball transfer portal

Chris Graham
Published date:

acc basketball I’ve been so focused on what Virginia is or isn’t doing on the transfer portal that I hadn’t looked out at the rest of the ACC.

Mark Mitchell from Duke just entered the portal, for instance.

Whoa, right?

Let’s take a quick tour.

Boston College: The Eagles are about to be gutted. BC was already losing grad senior center Quinten Post (17.0 ppg, 8.1 rebs/g, 2.9 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 43.1% 3FG). The guys in the portal include junior guards Claudell Harris (13.7 ppg, 40.3% FG, 37.0% 3FG) and Jaeden Zackery (11.3 ppg, 4.2 assists/g, 48.4% FG, 40.5% 3FG) and senior guard Mason Madsen (8.1 ppg, 40.1% FG, 37.7% 3FG).

Duke: Mitchell, a sophomore, was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022. His numbers for this past season: 11.6 ppg, 6.0 rebs/g, 54.0% FG, 27.5% 3FG.

Florida State: FSU is about to lose three key guys – junior guard Primo Spears (10.6 ppg, 39.2% FG, 26.7% 3FG), sophomore center Cam Corhen (9.4 ppg, 3.9 rebs/g, 62.9% FG) and sophomore forward Baba Miller (7.6 ppg, 4.9 rebs/g, 44.9% FG, 29.3% 3FG).

Louisville: Losing pretty much everybody because of the coaching change. Junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12.9 ppg, 8.4 rebs/g, 56.7% FG, 42.9% 3FG) is headed to NC State. Sophomore forward Tre White (12.3 ppg, 5.9 rebs/g, 45.6% FG, 29.9% 3FG) is on his way to Illinois. Sophomore guard Skyy Clark (13.2 ppg, 3.0 assists/g, 41.2% FG, 35.3% 3FG) is going to UCLA. Still on the market: sophomore small forward Mike James (12.6 ppg, 5.0 rebs/g, 39.6% FG, 34.0% 3FG). Pat Kelsey, hired to replace Kenny Payne, has to start from scratch.

Virginia Tech: Junior point guard Sean Pedulla (16.4 ppg, 4.6 assists/g, 42.4% FG, 32.5% 3FG) would be a big loss. Senior center Lynn Kidd (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rebs/g, 66.8% FG) is going to Miami. Sophomore small forward Tyler Nickel (8.8 ppg, 43.8% FG, 39.9% 3FG) is headed to Vanderbilt.

Wake Forest: Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller (15.6 ppg, 3.5 assists/g, 46.4% FG, 36.9% 3FG) is a big loss for Steve Forbes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

alzheimers
Arts & Media, Health, Local

VPAS, Waynesboro Public Library to host open house for adults with dementia, care partners

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Local, Public Safety

Update: Charlottesville man in I-64 standoff with police dies, identity released

Crystal Graham

A Charlottesville man, a suspect in a shooting in Waynesboro, died Wednesday night after "shots were fired" in a standoff with police on Interstate 64.

Local

‘Runaway Truck Ramp’ is first of kind in Virginia on U.S. 250 near Afton Mountain

Rebecca Barnabi

A new truck arrestor ramp opened today on U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) that is the first ramp of its kind in Virginia.

road
Virginia

Traffic alert: VDOT to close part of Rockland Road in Warren County for new bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi
Old Dominion University Norfolk marina
Public Safety, Virginia

Man who robbed two students at gunpoint on ODU campus pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
outdoor summer concert
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington announces artists for summer concert series

Crystal Graham
court law
Arts & Media, Sports

‘Trial of the Century’ defendant O.J. Simpson dies at 76 of prostate cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status