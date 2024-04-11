There are some surprising ACC names in the college basketball transfer portal

I’ve been so focused on what Virginia is or isn’t doing on the transfer portal that I hadn’t looked out at the rest of the ACC.

Mark Mitchell from Duke just entered the portal, for instance.

Whoa, right?

Let’s take a quick tour.

Boston College: The Eagles are about to be gutted. BC was already losing grad senior center Quinten Post (17.0 ppg, 8.1 rebs/g, 2.9 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 43.1% 3FG). The guys in the portal include junior guards Claudell Harris (13.7 ppg, 40.3% FG, 37.0% 3FG) and Jaeden Zackery (11.3 ppg, 4.2 assists/g, 48.4% FG, 40.5% 3FG) and senior guard Mason Madsen (8.1 ppg, 40.1% FG, 37.7% 3FG).

Duke: Mitchell, a sophomore, was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022. His numbers for this past season: 11.6 ppg, 6.0 rebs/g, 54.0% FG, 27.5% 3FG.

Florida State: FSU is about to lose three key guys – junior guard Primo Spears (10.6 ppg, 39.2% FG, 26.7% 3FG), sophomore center Cam Corhen (9.4 ppg, 3.9 rebs/g, 62.9% FG) and sophomore forward Baba Miller (7.6 ppg, 4.9 rebs/g, 44.9% FG, 29.3% 3FG).

Louisville: Losing pretty much everybody because of the coaching change. Junior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12.9 ppg, 8.4 rebs/g, 56.7% FG, 42.9% 3FG) is headed to NC State. Sophomore forward Tre White (12.3 ppg, 5.9 rebs/g, 45.6% FG, 29.9% 3FG) is on his way to Illinois. Sophomore guard Skyy Clark (13.2 ppg, 3.0 assists/g, 41.2% FG, 35.3% 3FG) is going to UCLA. Still on the market: sophomore small forward Mike James (12.6 ppg, 5.0 rebs/g, 39.6% FG, 34.0% 3FG). Pat Kelsey, hired to replace Kenny Payne, has to start from scratch.

Virginia Tech: Junior point guard Sean Pedulla (16.4 ppg, 4.6 assists/g, 42.4% FG, 32.5% 3FG) would be a big loss. Senior center Lynn Kidd (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rebs/g, 66.8% FG) is going to Miami. Sophomore small forward Tyler Nickel (8.8 ppg, 43.8% FG, 39.9% 3FG) is headed to Vanderbilt.

Wake Forest: Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller (15.6 ppg, 3.5 assists/g, 46.4% FG, 36.9% 3FG) is a big loss for Steve Forbes.