The key to the perfect glass of eggnog: Nutmeg, ice cream, eggs?
Virginia

The key to the perfect glass of eggnog: Nutmeg, ice cream, eggs?

Crystal Graham
Published date:
eggnog
(© azurita – stock.adobe.com)

Christmas Eve is also National Eggnog Day, a holiday that invites families to enjoy the sweet beverage as part of celebrations.

While eggnog is available in stores only during the holiday season, Americans consume more than 135 million pounds of it every year.

“I’ve never seen so many different kinds of eggnog out there,” said Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council.

Homemade eggnog

While homemade eggnog may be customized with milk, sugar and spices of choice, “it’s really all about the eggs,” she said.

Careful cooking of raw eggs is key to achieving the right consistency and eliminating food safety concerns.

Egg mixtures are safe if they reach a minimum temperature of 160 degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Microwave cooking

For microwave cooking, Rapoport recommends beating together six eggs, a cup of sugar and two cups of milk in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat for one minute, remove and stir, and repeat until the mixture reaches 160 degrees degrees and the proper thickness.

“When it gets to that thickness, you know it’s been pasteurized,” she said. “That’s the key.”

Once pasteurized, pour in two more cups of milk, stir, and add spices or flavorings of choice like nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, almond or rum flavoring. Rapoport likes adding freshly grated nutmeg to give the drink additional flavor.

Stovetop cooking

For stovetop cooking, simply stir the eggnog mixture over medium heat until it thickens and is heated to 160 degrees or higher.

Refrigeration and shelf life

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend refrigerating foods containing eggs promptly after cooking. If making a large batch of eggnog, separate it into smaller containers for faster chilling.

“Something I always do that really takes it up a notch … add a dollop of ice cream in each one,” she said. “As it melts, it keeps everything nice and cool while adding more flavor. It’s just heaven.”

Homemade eggnog can last in the fridge up to four days, according to the USDA, but Rapoport suggests consuming it within a couple of days.

“If you’ve got leftovers, you can put it in foods you’re making the next day. You don’t want to throw it away,” she said.

Simply substituting eggnog for milk in French toast, quick bread, muffins, pancakes, bread pudding and other sweet treats adds a new depth of flavor. Many restaurants also serve eggnog in coffee during the holidays.

Eggnog and other recipes are online at virginiaeggcouncil.org/recipes.

