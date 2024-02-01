Charlottesville: The Four Phantoms in concert Friday at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater presents The Four Phantoms on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

A celebration of the iconic music of Broad­way and more, “The Four Phantoms In Concert” brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phan­tom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertain­ment.

The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quar­tet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan, under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

Tickets to The Four Phantoms range from $34.75 to $69.75 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.