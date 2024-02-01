Charlottesville: The Four Phantoms in concert Friday at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater presents The Four Phantoms on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
A celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, “The Four Phantoms In Concert” brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan, under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.
Tickets to The Four Phantoms range from $34.75 to $69.75 per person.
Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.