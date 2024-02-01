Countries
Home Charlottesville: The Four Phantoms in concert Friday at The Paramount Theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Charlottesville: The Four Phantoms in concert Friday at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:
the four phantoms in concert submitted
Submitted

The Paramount Theater presents The Four Phantoms on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

A celebration of the iconic music of Broad­way and more, “The Four Phantoms In Concert” brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phan­tom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertain­ment.

The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quar­tet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan, under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

Tickets to The Four Phantoms range from $34.75 to $69.75 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

