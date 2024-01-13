Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Tennis: UVA alum Emma Navarro wins Hobart International, first WTA title
Sports

Tennis: UVA alum Emma Navarro wins Hobart International, first WTA title

Chris Graham
Published date:
emma navarro uva tennis
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia alum Emma Navarro won her first WTA-level title on Saturday, defeating Elise Mertens 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 in the final of the Hobart International in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia.

Navarro entered the tournament, a tune-up for the first Grand Slam of 2024, the Australian Open, ranked 31st in the world.

The win improves her record this year to 8-1.

Her lone loss was in the semifinals in Auckland a week ago.

“I don’t know if I could put words to the emotions, but it’s been a lot of years in the making,” Navarro said. “My coach and I have been together for eight years, I think. From where we started to now, it’s really crazy to think about.”

Navarro will be the #27 seed in the Australian Open next week.

Her appearance in the Slam event will be her main-draw debut Down Under.

Navarro was the 2021 NCAA singles champion at Virginia.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
2 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
3 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

homeless man
Local

Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley

Crystal Graham
health care
Health, Virginia

Open Enrollment in Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace ends on Jan. 16

Chris Graham

The deadline to apply for, re-enroll in, or change health insurance for 2024 on Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Jan. 15-19

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

talia staude
Sports

Virginia defender Talia Staude taken in second round of 2024 NWSL Draft

Chris Graham
israel palestine
Opinion

Rob Okun: The mercy rule

Contributors
Local, Schools

‘Fruit of the spirit’: Trailblazer Learning Center in Waynesboro provides Bible-focused education

Rebecca Barnabi
Birch trees along Rivanna River in Charlottesville
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville: Two victims assaulted on Rivanna Trail; police stepping up patrols this weekend

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status