Swoope man dead following head-on collision in Augusta County on Sunday

Virginia State Police have released the name of a Swoope man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday on Route 42 in Buffalo Gap.

Andrew S. Holsinger, 31, died at the scene. Holsinger was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to VSP, a 1993 Ford Festiva driven by Holsinger was heading westbound near Old Parkersburg Turnpike when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford Mustang head on.

The driver of the Mustang, Ronnie L. Piner, 65, of Stuarts Draft, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash occurred Sunday at 2:48 p.m. It remains under investigation.

Related story

One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County