One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County

At least one person is dead after an accident on Little Calf Pasture Highway in Augusta County Sunday at 2:52 p.m.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash which it confirms killed “at least one” person.

The accident occurred in Buffalo Gap on Route 42 and closed all lanes for more than two hours.

The scene was clear, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, at 5:20 p.m.

VSP reports there is at least one fatality. VSP did not provide additional information on injuries.

Bystanders reported a medical helicopter responded to the scene.