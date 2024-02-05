Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County
Cops & Courts, Local

One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

At least one person is dead after an accident on Little Calf Pasture Highway in Augusta County Sunday at 2:52 p.m.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash which it confirms killed “at least one” person.

The accident occurred in Buffalo Gap on Route 42 and closed all lanes for more than two hours.

The scene was clear, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, at 5:20 p.m.

VSP reports there is at least one fatality. VSP did not provide additional information on injuries.

Bystanders reported a medical helicopter responded to the scene.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County
2 Virginia AG Miyares signs on to Republican effort to defund aid to displaced Gazans
3 Minimum wage going up? Virginia General Assembly eyes $15 rate
4 Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday
5 Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win

Latest News

augusta county sheriff's office
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff’s office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

Crystal Graham
social media
Govt/Politics, US/World

Warner: Biden administration needs to step up social media misinformation fight

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner thinks the Biden administration has been “too restrained” in its pushback against a MAGA-backed legal effort to prevent the White House from working with social media companies to combat the flood of misinformation.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia gets ready for Miami on Big Monday; deep dive into NCAA metrics

Chris Graham

Virginia (17-5, 8-3 ACC) has a quick turnaround after its Quad 1 win over Clemson on Saturday, with Miami (15-7, 6-5 ACC) coming to town for a Big Monday matchup.

gas prices
Biz/Econ, US/World

Gas prices up modestly in past week: Bigger increases to follow as weather warms up

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies in fourth, but Clemson holds on for 75-69 win

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Biz/Econ, Local, Op-Eds

Constance Birch: Lots of questions about the Waynesboro Northrop Grumman project

Contributors
uva tony bennett louisville
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: More on the minutes for Andrew Rohde, lack of killer instinct with a lead?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status