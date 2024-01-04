Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home SVGS and ShenanArts present ‘Sympathy Jones: The Secret Agent Musical’
Arts & Media, Local

SVGS and ShenanArts present ‘Sympathy Jones: The Secret Agent Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Sympathy Jones is a pretty good secretary but she really wants to be a spy.

The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School, in association with ShenanArts, will present Sympathy JonesThe New Secret Agent Musical, a 1960’s-era comic adventure in the same vein as Get Smart and Austin Powers. 

Sympathy is tired of seeing male agents head out on secret missions while the most dangerous thing she gets to corner is a hot pot of coffee. She dreams of adventure, so she seizes the opportunity when a top-secret file lands on her desk at the Agency. She follows the clues to uncover a nefarious plot, but, when no one believes her, she strikes out on her own to save the day.

Rookie agent Henry Greene confronts her for crashing his assignment, and they realize that their odds are better if they work together. But can they take down the mysterious and ruthless Secret Coalition for Revenge, Assassination, Terrorism, Counterintelligence and Heists before it’s too late?

With music, lyrics, and concept by Masi Asare (Paradise Square) and book by Brooke Pierce (Beneath the Banyan Tree), Sympathy Jones features fun, jazzy musical numbers such as “Time Will Tell,” “Get Your Gun,” “Technical Disguise” and “Super-Secret Agent.” 

The show will run January 25 to 28 at ShenanArts in Staunton. Performance times are:  Jan. 25 to 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per student 18 years old and under, $12 per senior and college students, and $15 per adult.

The performance is recommended for ages 8 and older. Tickets are available online.

Sympathy Jones features Riley Reed as the title character, Aiden McQuain and Will Otto as her arch nemeses, and Jayden Golder, Jacob Hostetter, Chester Johnston, and Bella Klemm as the Agency staff on the case. Keira Harrison plays a lounge singer with mysterious motives, and Ryan Workman is the inventor of the dangerous technology that starts it all. Ari Bennett, Tristyn Bowersox, Adelie Condra, Lauren Ghidoni, Charlotte Hudson, Tac Shepherd, Jav Stell, and Fish Trella-Luedtke will play an ensemble of agents and evil henchman.

The cast includes students from Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, and the production is directed by Cassy Whitacre. Megan Zuhowski is musical director, with choreography by Shanda McCray Hansen of the Staunton Academy of Ballet and fight choreography by Larry Friedland. The design and production team includes Chris Davis, Dawn Davis, Kate Delaney, Cori McDaniel (SVGS class of 2010), Susan Polly, Jennifer Reed and Susan Vass.

Sympathy Jones: The New Secret Agent Musical is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

Health, Local

Sentara RMH Medical Center showcases nursing excellence with third Magnet Designation

Rebecca Barnabi
United States Postal Service
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Not in the job description: Couple who beat up postal worker plead guilty to brutal assault

Crystal Graham

A Richmond couple plead guilty this week to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service after an altercation led to injuries including a sprained neck and cuts to his face.

loudoun guns leesburg robbery
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Car crashes into Virginia gun store; masked men steal multiple long guns

Crystal Graham

A stolen car crashed into a Northern Virginia gun store overnight, and four masked individuals stole multiple long guns, according to police.

american flag fist
Opinion, Politics

Derek Royden: Dangerous nostalgia

Derek Royden
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: First fatal car crash of 2024 claims life of 33-year-old man

Crystal Graham
snow plow
Local

Waynesboro Public Works provides update on snow removal process by city crews

Crystal Graham
old providence church ACSO spottswood
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff: Augusta County church, preschool evacuated safely after bomb threat

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status