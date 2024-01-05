Students at Richmond’s Primrose Schools donate canned goods to food banks, homeless outreach

Primrose Schools in Richmond donated 3,335 canned goods to Central Virginia Food Bank, Chesterfield Food Bank and Moments of Hope.
Children at Primrose are encouraged to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. The school system’s Caring & Giving Initiative also fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose Schools Balanced Learning® curriculum.
“Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” CEO of Primrose Schools Jo Kirchner said. “At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”
Participating schools included Primrose School of Atlee Commons, Primrose School at Ironbridge Corner and Primrose School of Midlothian Village.
Moments of Hope Outreach Inc. provides outreach and resources to homeless individuals in Hanover and Henrico counties, and north of the James River in Richmond.