Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Students at Richmond’s Primrose Schools donate canned goods to food banks, homeless outreach
Schools, Virginia

Students at Richmond’s Primrose Schools donate canned goods to food banks, homeless outreach

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Primrose Schools.

Primrose Schools in Richmond donated 3,335 canned goods to Central Virginia Food Bank, Chesterfield Food Bank and Moments of Hope.

Children at Primrose are encouraged to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods. The school system’s Caring & Giving Initiative also fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose Schools Balanced Learning® curriculum.
“Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” CEO of Primrose Schools Jo Kirchner said. “At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”
Participating schools included Primrose School of Atlee Commons, Primrose School at Ironbridge Corner and Primrose School of Midlothian Village.
Moments of Hope Outreach Inc. provides outreach and resources to homeless individuals in Hanover and Henrico counties, and north of the James River in Richmond.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 VDOT mobilizes nearly 1K pieces of equipment to clear snow, ice in Staunton District
2 UVA Health epidemiology director confirms cold, influenza, COVID-19 season
3 New Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair elected under criminal complaint cloud
4 For Virginia junior Taine Murray, that 12-point night was a long time coming
5 Isaac McKneely wants to show that he’s more than ‘just a shooter’

Latest News

Health, Local

UVA Health epidemiology director confirms cold, influenza, COVID-19 season

Rebecca Barnabi
icy power lines
Virginia

Dominion Energy: How to report power issues, be prepared for potential outages

Crystal Graham

Dominion Energy is alerting customers in Virginia that power outages are possible due to a wintry mix expected in some areas.

police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Body recovered from Norfolk lake; deceased man found floating in water

Crystal Graham

Norfolk Police detectives responded to a call this morning of a body floating in a lake off Norview Avenue.

rain wind storm weather
Local, Schools

Inclement weather forecast: Augusta County Schools cancels all weekend events

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. & World

Virginia Beach, Chesapeake in top 10 list of most caring cities in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
karen abraham shenandoah university provost
Schools, Virginia

Interim provost selected to fill permanent post at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham
West Virginia train depot
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced after high-speed chase involving stolen car, train

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status