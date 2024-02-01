Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Stuarts Draft woman arrested for 2022 incident where infant died in her unlicensed childcare facility
Cops & Courts, Local

Stuarts Draft woman arrested for 2022 incident where infant died in her unlicensed childcare facility

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Denise Stewart mugshot
Denise Stewart, photo provided Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A Stuarts Draft woman was arrested Friday and charged with 13 counts of abuse and neglect of children pertaining to an Oct. 18, 2022, incident where a child died in her care.

Denise Stewart, 53, was allegedly operating an unlicensed childcare facility out of her residence on Stuarts Draft Highway in Augusta County.

Stewart was indicted by an Augusta County Grand Jury on Jan. 22 for the following charges:

  • 13 counts of abuse and neglect of children (one count for each child in her care on the day the infant died)
  • Two counts of welfare fraud

Stewart was released on bond.

According to court records, on Oct. 18, 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta County Fire and Rescue responded to an unresponsive child who was not breathing at Stewart’s home in Stuarts Draft.

Fire and rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures on the infant child that were unsuccessful.

An investigation was launched by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services into the cause of the infant’s death and the use of this residence as an at-home childcare facility.

After a lengthy investigation, the manner of this infant child’s death was ruled “undetermined” by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the time of the infant’s death, Stewart was found to be caring for 13 children. Caring for this number of children violates the state mandates for the proper child-to-adult caregiver ratio.

child playroom toy in foreground
(© myVector – created by AI – stock.adobe.com)

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County Second Amendment guy wants to protect schoolkids from … books?
2 Virginia AG Jason Miyares files suit against NCAA, alleging NIL rules violate antitrust law
3 The Augusta County 6 censured Scott Seaton last year: Is the censure still in effect?
4 U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty
5 Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Latest News

tony bennett uva
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: What a difference a month (and a day) made for Virginia

Scott German
uva reece beekman virginia tech
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Big scoring night for Beekman, hot shooting from Groves

Chris Graham

The first observation, starting hot here, is, Reece Beekman, who had 21 points, tying a career-high, on a night where there was a lot to be happy about, a lot that makes you go, hmmm.

Virginia Beach pier and oceanfront
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Recovery effort for vehicle, remains in Virginia Beach pier accident hampered by weather

Crystal Graham

The identity of the person who drove off the 14th Street pier in Virginia remains a mystery as the recovery continues to be hampered by bad weather.

missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Authorities looking for Alleghany County man last seen on Jan. 25

Chris Graham
congress
Politics, US & World

U.S. House votes to pass Child Tax Credit, which would lift 16M kids out of poverty

Chris Graham
vmi
Basketball, Sports

VMI nearly comes all the way back from 19 down, but UNCG holds on for 85-79 win

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason, with chance to win late, comes up short in loss at Saint Joseph’s

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status