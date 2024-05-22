Stuart Hall to celebrate 22 graduating students in Class of 2024 in Friday evening ceremony

Twenty-two students will graduate from Stuart Hall School on Friday, May 24, in a 6 p.m. ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The school will also commemorate the occasion with an awards ceremony and the Loving Cup, an annual tradition in which students and alumnae/i toast to the graduating seniors.

Stuart Hall’s graduating class includes day students from Staunton and surrounding towns, as well as boarding students from New York, California, Rwanda, Greece, Bermuda, France, Vietnam and China.

Kareem El Naggar will serve as the student speaker for the commencement ceremony, having been selected by his classmates for the honor. Kareem is president of the Student Government Association, a Fox Founders’ Scholar, co-captain of the Moot Court team, a member of the Student Advancement Group and plays in the Upper School Instrumental Ensemble.

Graduates will matriculate to colleges and universities including Brown University, Scripps College, Clemson University, Radford University, University of Richmond, VCU, University of Mary Washington and Shenandoah University. The Class of 2024 was accepted to 20 colleges and universities in Virginia, as well as many public and private universities across the country.