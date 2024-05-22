Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Stuart Hall to celebrate 22 graduating students in Class of 2024 in Friday evening ceremony
Local, Schools

Stuart Hall to celebrate 22 graduating students in Class of 2024 in Friday evening ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
graduation ceremony
(© Sengchoy Int – stock.adobe.com)

Twenty-two students will graduate from Stuart Hall School on Friday, May 24, in a 6 p.m. ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The school will also commemorate the occasion with an awards ceremony and the Loving Cup, an annual tradition in which students and alumnae/i toast to the graduating seniors.
Stuart Hall’s graduating class includes day students from Staunton and surrounding towns, as well as boarding students from New York, California, Rwanda, Greece, Bermuda, France, Vietnam and China.
Kareem El Naggar will serve as the student speaker for the commencement ceremony, having been selected by his classmates for the honor. Kareem is president of the Student Government Association, a Fox Founders’ Scholar, co-captain of the Moot Court team, a member of the Student Advancement Group and plays in the Upper School Instrumental Ensemble.
Graduates will matriculate to colleges and universities including Brown University, Scripps College, Clemson University, Radford University, University of Richmond, VCU, University of Mary Washington and Shenandoah University. The Class of 2024 was accepted to 20 colleges and universities in Virginia, as well as many public and private universities across the country.
Stuart Hall School was founded in the city of Staunton in 1844 and provides day and boarding school for students in 6 to 12th grades. The school’s mission is to prepare students for engaged lives of intellectual curiosity, creativity and contribution.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

hospital patient health
Health, Local

UVA Health Trauma Center manager offers safety tips for avoiding summer injuries

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin signs legislation to bring child porn code into 21st Century, close digital, AI loopholes

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation to protect children from exploitation and ensure rapid response for missing or endangered children. 

crime scene tape
Local, Public Safety

Greene County woman faces multiple charges in Albemarle County carjacking

Chris Graham

A Greene County woman is in custody after a reported carjacking in Albemarle County on Wednesday.

nascar
Sports

Did NASCAR really have to bring down the hammer on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. like that?

Chris Graham
climate change planet earth protest rally
Climate, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition announces first executive director for SEEC Institute

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett uva basketball
Sports

Mailbag: Bitter UVA Basketball fans take aim on Tony Bennett contract news

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Stuart Hall students share research on LGBTQ rights, 1918 flu pandemic

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status