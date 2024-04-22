‘Stinky Don’: There’s a reason we call geezers like Donald Trump ‘old farts’

Donald Trump, “Sleepy Don,” his new nickname from the Joe Biden camp, cut him some slack, will you?

I hadn’t spent much time in courtrooms until the past few months, as I was pursuing my case for a copy of a recording of a closed meeting of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors that a local circuit court judge initially deemed to have been held illegally, then did a 180 after listening to the tape, the law be damned.

See, I’m with “Sleepy Don” – “Stinky Don”? – on how the court system is rigged.

Anyway.

Court is boring. Lawyers love to drone on about everything and nothing. There’s a lot of paper shuffling.

“Stinky Don” complained one day last week because the New York courtroom he’s going to have to spend the better part of the next two months in was cold.

My thinking on that was: good.

Cold, you know, can keep you awake.

My advice for “Stinky Don” is, get yourself a legal pad.

When I was in court fighting the county over the illegal meeting, I made sure to have a legal pad and a couple of pens.

I didn’t have a plan for what to do with them. I mean, ostensibly, you could take notes, but in my case, it was like the attorney for the county wasn’t arguing the same case as I was.

I wanted access to a copy of a recording of an illegal meeting; she seemed to think she was a prosecutor trying to put somebody in jail, for what, I’m not sure.

“Stinky Don,” with his legal pad, could make notes to himself, maybe sketch out an op-ed for Gateway Pundit.

Or maybe his lawyers could give him markers, and he could draw nasty caricatures of the judge and the DA, that his people could then put on the Trump online store to raise money to pay the lawyers.

I’m, of course, kidding on that point.

Seriously, sell the art, such as it would be art, but don’t use the money to pay the lawyers.

Paying the lawyers is what got him in this courtroom in the first place.

I don’t know what to suggest about the constant farting.

There’s a reason we call geezers like Donald Trump old farts.