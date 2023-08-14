Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Staunton’s Bessie Weller among 48 schools recognized for environmental awareness efforts
Environment, Local, Schools

Staunton’s Bessie Weller among 48 schools recognized for environmental awareness efforts

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Virginia Naturally Schools is the Department of Wildlife Resources’ official environmental education school recognition program in the Commonwealth.

The program’s goal is to recognize exemplary efforts undertaken by Virginia schools to increase environmental awareness and stewardship by students.

Schools’ environmental efforts support the Virginia Department of Education’s Profile of a Virginia Graduate through the development of the students’ communication, collaboration, critical thinking, creative thinking and civic responsibility.

For the 2022-2023 school year, 48 schools were recognized by the program, including 16 schools which were recognized for the first time since the program’s inception in 2000.

Three schools were recognized for 22 years of environmental efforts. The schools reached more than 33,000 students across the Commonwealth during the last school year.

Among school recognized this year are Staunton’s Bessie Weller Elementary and Roanoke County’s Glenvar High. Harrisonburg’s Spotswood Elementary was recognized, as well as Rockingham County’s Lacey Spring, Linville-Edom and John Wayland elementary schools. Fairfield Elementary in Rockbridge County and Post Oak Middle in Spotsylvania County were also recognized.

Schools interested in the program may apply online for next spring’s round of recognitions.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Friendly advice from UVA recruit Christian Bliss: Don’t play table tennis with Tony Bennett
2 Medical examiner: Death of Liberty football freshman Tajh Boyd ruled a suicide
3 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
4 Developing: Prison inmate escapes custody while being treated at Virginia hospital
5 Brent Pry thinks Virginia Tech is in a ‘much better place’ than it was in ‘22

Latest News

uva chris rodesch
Sports

UVA tennis: Chris Rodesch wins singles title at ITF World Tennis Tour tourney

Chris Graham
Armani Dawkins
Sports

Armani Dawkins hired by UVA Athletics to serve as deputy AD for competitive excellence

Chris Graham

Armani Dawkins, late of Oklahoma, where she was the deputy AD for sports administration, has been hired at UVA to the job of deputy AD for competitive excellence.

Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen
Economy, Virginia

Now on draft: Virginia Tech, Hardywood introduce Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen

Chris Graham

Hokie Nation has a new official beer: the Fightin’ Hokies Hefeweizen, which is now available in select Virginia grocery stores, restaurants, and independent bottle shops across Virginia on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

beaver cages
Environment, Local

Waynesboro: Volunteer groups lead effort to protect trees along South River Greenway

Chris Graham
ginseng
Health, U.S.

Permits available Aug. 28 to harvest ginseng in West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Local

UVA Health researchers’ discovery could help treat, prevent coronary artery disease

Rebecca Barnabi
acc
Sports

Where things stand with the ACC, UVA, with a Tuesday deadline looming

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy