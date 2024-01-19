Staunton: Green Street redesignation to honor two Black war heroes

A special ceremony will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in Staunton to redesignate Green Street.

Through proclamation at 1 p.m., Staunton City Council will publicly redesignate Green Street in the Newtown Historic District, which was originally named for General Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War hero.

In addition to honoring Nathanael Greene, Green Street will be redesignated to also honor two Black Staunton residents who were war heroes in World War I and World War II, Capt. William Washington Green, Sr., and Capt. William W. Green, Jr.