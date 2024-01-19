Staunton: Green Street redesignation to honor two Black war heroes

A special ceremony will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in Staunton to redesignate Green Street.
Through proclamation at 1 p.m., Staunton City Council will publicly redesignate Green Street in the Newtown Historic District, which was originally named for General Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War hero.
In addition to honoring Nathanael Greene, Green Street will be redesignated to also honor two Black Staunton residents who were war heroes in World War I and World War II, Capt. William Washington Green, Sr., and Capt. William W. Green, Jr.
Capt. Green, Sr., was a Buffalo Soldier, and awarded both the Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross for exceptional heroism on the battlefield. He retired to Staunton until his death and is buried in Thornrose Cemetery.
Capt. Green, Jr., was a pilot of the Tuskegee Airmen. He flew 123 combat missions in World War II, was shot down over Yugoslavia and continued fighting behind enemy lines. He also flew combat missions in the Korean War. Capt. Green grew up in Staunton and was decorated for his aerial exploits and heroism.
The dedication will include remarks by Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey, Col. Melissa Patrick and members of the Thomas-Fields Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7814. The ceremony will be streamed online to make it accessible for family members who live out-of-state.