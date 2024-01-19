Staunton fire engine sustains damage from accident Wednesday; three individuals injured

A Staunton fire engine was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon at the intersection of North Augusta Street and Baldwin Drive.

No serious injuries resulted from the crash.

According to the City of Staunton, the fire engine was traveling northeast on North Augusta Street with sirens and lights active when a vehicle pulled out in front of it from Baldwin Drive.

The fire engine, according to the city, was unable to stop and struck the vehicle on the passenger side.

The four firefighters on the truck were not injured and rendered aid to three individuals in the vehicle before they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The fire engine was on its way to a possible structure fire in Verona, responding with Augusta County.

The fire engine will likely be out of service for several months for repairs. The city will use a reserve engine until repairs are complete.

The crash remains under investigation by the Staunton Police Department.