Staunton District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of March 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 12, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 31.

Mile marker 13 to 17, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 29 to 24, westbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 46 to 48, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mile marker 46 to 48, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage maintenance, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road), Sunday and Monday nights (March 12-13) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, March 13 – April 13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 699 (Agners Mill Road) – Traffic redirected onto temporary causeway between Route 608 (Forge Road) and dead end for replacement of bridge over tributary to Maury River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 91, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for inspection of Route 637 overpass bridge, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of Route 647 overpass bridge, Sunday night (March 12) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance to bridge over Jennings Branch, March 13 – June 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 872 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 697 (McPheeters Road) for maintenance to bridge over Folly Mills Creek, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday (March 13).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control for removal of Route 720 overpass bridge, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of April 27. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Northbound exit 247 on-ramp closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour posted. Northbound and southbound overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 20. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for removal of Route 33 overpass bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 30. Northbound or southbound slow-roll traffic control from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Mile marker 242 to 253, northbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for maintenance to cable rail, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Exit 247, southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Route 9372 (McGaheysville Elementary School) and Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 24.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and Dry Run Road/Last Left Lane for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures as needed between Burgess Road and MLK Jr. Way. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Overnight alternating lane closures between Carlton Street and University Boulevard for bridge demolition, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of March 30. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia line for shoulder repairs, ditch and pipe work, brush and tree cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 1.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 895 (Fieldale Place) – Closed to through traffic between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 710 (Reservoir Street) for sewer line replacement with estimated completion of March 24. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures just east of Luray town limits for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures just west of Luray town limits for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Westbound lane closures between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 24.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 689 (Chapel Road/Marksville Road/Ida Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) and Route 670 (Somers Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 283, northbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp for sign work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Massanutten Street) – Shoulder closures between Radio Station Road and Forest Glen Court (Strasburg) for utility work, March 13 – April 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 761 (Capon Road) for utility work, March 13 – April 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Zepp Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 603 (Van Buren Road) for maintenance to Cedar Creek bridge, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 24.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 323 off-ramps for sing work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard) and West Virginia state line for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 3.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures near ramps to and from Route 11 for inspection of bridge over railway just south of Winchester, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Flagger traffic control between West Virginia state line and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for shoulder and ditch repairs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (White Oak Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and eastern intersection with Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 706 (Opequon Church Lane) and Winchester city limits for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 4.

*NEW* Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 820 (Eddys Lane) for utility work, March 15 – 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 610 (Fairfield Lane) and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, March 13 – 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.