Staunton District Traffic Update: VDOT construction schedule for Feb. 5-9

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 16 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 3605 (South Rayon Drive/West Edgemont Drive, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between West Jackson Street and Jackson River Sports Complex for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (February 3).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 182 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris cleanup and tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile Marker 205 to 199, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 96, eastbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile Marker 206 to 205, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for guardrail maintenance and brush clearing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures along travel lanes and Exit 221 ramps for bridge inspections and shoulder maintenance, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for overpass bridge removal, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Work is related to construction of I-81 auxiliary lane project.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 220, southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 223, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 262, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

*NEW* Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control near Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Business Route 211 (East Main Street, Luray) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Route 667 (Dry Run Road) intersection for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 340 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) and Luray northern town limits for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 340 for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 211 (Main Street, Luray) and Route 639 (Lakewood Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 3.

Route 623 (Back Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Saumsville Road/Zepp Road) and Route 658 (Burke Hill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 638 (Junction Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 824 (Fox Den Road) and Route 757 (Green Acre Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 300, southbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for guardrail improvements, 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 317 to 316, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 872 (Hood Way) for installing of signs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound left shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and I-81 on- and off-ramps for installing of signs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 37 – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 847/642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for tree removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (North Hayfield Road)– No lane closures, but utility work happening in right of way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. February 5 – February 29.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 0, westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 14, eastbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures near Fauquier County line for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.