Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Feb. 26-March 1

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and X (Twitter). Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for repairs to bridge over Route 42, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 37 to 35, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 850/269 (North Mountain Road/Longdale Furnace Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 26 – March 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Nida Lane) and Route 610 (Mill Branch Road) for maintenance to bridge over Mill Branch, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 183 to 174, southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 191, southbound – Right shoulder closures including along off-ramp for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday (February 25).

*NEW* Mile marker 199 to 202, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 199, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures near I-64 interchange just north of Lexington for utility work, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (February 25).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (Feb 25-28).

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Feb 25-26).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound right lane and shoulder closures along Exit 221 off-ramp for shoulder strengthening, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Overnight northbound right lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. February 26 – March 15 nights. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 14. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 227 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 235, northbound – Right shoulder closure along acceleration lane (on-ramp) for sinkhole repairs, beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday. VDOT will advise if additional traffic restrictions become necessary.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 236 to 235, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the median, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (Feb 25-26).

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control near Rockingham line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 672/619 (Patrick Mill Lane/Turk Mountain Lane) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) for sign work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 254, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 243, Exit 245 and Exit 251 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) and Route 1601 (New Haven Road) for maintenance to bridge over North River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control near Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road/Kauffmans Mill Road) and Route 766 (Hamburg Road) for sign work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures between Route 675 (Bixlers Ferry Road) and Luray town limits for sign work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 283 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 614 (South Middle Road) and Route 292 (Conicville Boulevard) for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 26 – March 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 3.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Southbound daytime mobile lane closures for line painting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile single lane closures including ramp narrowing along Exit 313 for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 317 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 318, northbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile single lane and shoulder closures between Route 1317 (Ward Avenue/Botanical Boulevard) and Route 37 interchange for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile single and double lane closures as needed between I-81 interchange and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound overnight mobile single and double lane closures as needed between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) interchange for overhead sign inspections, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 644 (Papermill Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. February 26 – March 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (North Hayfield Road)– No lane closures, but utility work happening in right of way between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramp for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 15.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Southbound daytime mobile lane closures for line painting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures along on-ramp to I-66 westbound for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.