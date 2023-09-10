Staunton District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT work schedule for Sept. 11-15

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 34 to 32, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 687 (Jackson River Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 690 (Windy Cove Road) and Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and three miles east for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 11 – September 29.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures just south of Bath County High School for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 46 to 47, eastbound – Right lane closures for ditch and culvert cleaning, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of October 8.

Mile marker 180 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 679 (Hops Hill Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight alternating lane closures between northbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Sunday night (September 10).

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 621 (Farmhouse Road) and Route 803 (Hart Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures between FR-742 (Memorial Lane) and FR-743 (Hill Top Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) and Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) for box culvert maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 220, northbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through the night of October 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 10 through night of November 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 226 to 227, northbound and southbound – No lane closures but storm drain cleaning operations in right of way, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway/Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures between Rockbridge County line and Rockingham County line (not including city of Staunton) for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 750 (Keezletown Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway/Buffalo Gap Highway/Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures between Rockingham and Rockbridge County lines for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway/Churchville Avenue/Jefferson Highway/Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Highland and Nelson County lines (not including cities of Staunton and Waynesboro) and for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Churchville Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound overnight single lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) excluding city of Staunton for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 17.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike/New Hope Road/Hermitage Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 827 (Henkel Road) for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Rockingham County line and Route 11 (Lee Highway/Ridgetop Drive) for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures between Route 254 (Hermitage Road/New Hope Road) and I-81 exit 220 interchange for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

*NEW* Route 285/608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures between Route 935/631 (Expo Road/Ladd Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway/East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Grottoes town limits (not including city of Waynesboro) for bridge washing operations, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Right shoulder closures between Route 1510 (Stuart Avenue) and Edgewood Lane for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Mount Torrey Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 11 through night of September 29.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

*NEW* Route 700 (Shirey Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 694 intersection (Mount Tabor Road) for utility work, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 707 (Livick Road) and Route 876 (Cattleman Road) for replacement of bridge over Back Creek, September 11 to September 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, September 11 – October 30.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Fishersville area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 1307 (Orr Drive), Route 1308 (Lea Drive), Route 1323 (Wyndham Hill Drive), Route 1332, Route 1387 (Beatrice Court), Route 1388 (Sophia Court), Route 1389 (Lillian Drive), Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive), Route 1391 (Emerald Heights Drive), Route 1392 (Johns Valley Drive), Route 1393 (Marie Court), Route 1394 (Fesha Lane), Route 1395 (Lost Pond Court), Route 1396 (Peterson Place), Route 1397 (Hidden Valley Court), Route 1398 (Molly Court), and Route 1399 (Ida Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 29.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*UPDATE* Exit 252 to 264, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 263 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between West Virginia state line and a half-mile east of Switzer Lake Road, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 22.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 708 (Lynnwood Road/Ore Bank Road) and Route 955 (Jackson’s Way) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) for pole installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

*NEW* Route 4128 (Pleasant Valley Road, Harrisonburg) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Main Street) and Early Road for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5:45 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 686 (Smeltzers Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 24.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 (US Highway Basin/Virginia Avenue) and Route 689 (Antioch Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

Route 689 (Antioch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 and Luray town limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 265, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 283, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (National Avenue, Winchester) – Flagger traffic control between Gray Avenue and Highland Avenue for road repairs, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Avenue, Winchester) – Northbound single lane closures between Route 628 (Middle Road) and Hope Drive for road repair, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 28.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound left lane closures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 600 (Hayfield Road) for tree trimming operations, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of September 24.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of September 17 to November 16.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound left lane closures between Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) and Route 770 (Cross Junction Road) for tree trimming operations, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures between Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road/Marple Road) and Route 678 (Burnt Church Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 721 (Purcell Lane) and Route 767 (Fox Drive) for lane widening and curb installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (September 11).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 651 (Shady Elm Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) and Route 37 for road repairs, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Winchester city limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) Flagger traffic between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. September 11 – October 6.

*NEW* Route 1207 (Wilkins Place) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1204 (Wilkins Drive) and dead end for road repair, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Route 632 (Triple J Road/Crums Church Road) and Route 653 (Kimble Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures near Route 608 intersection (Parshall Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures near Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 255/723 (Millwood Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 662 (Tannery Lane) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures near Skyline Drive entrance for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.

*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 11 – September 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.