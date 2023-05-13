Staunton District Traffic Alert: Updated schedule of VDOT road work for May 15-19

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Jackson River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 14.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 19 to 21, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for shoulder cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 45, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, May 14 – July 28 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 187 to 185, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures near Business 11 intersection (Link Road/South Main Street) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Conifer Lane and Route 1025 (Boundary Line Lane) for pavement widening, guardrail improvements, installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 4.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Shafer Lane) – Closed to through traffic through June 29 between Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) and Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) for replacement of Cedar Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (White Rock Drive) and Route 635 (Denmark Way/Myers Trailer Park) for bridge work, Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Rich Hills Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 27.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures including along off-ramps for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 22.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 88 to 92, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 8. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Be alert for vehicles along shoulder due to utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of May 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of Jennings Branch bridge, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Little Calfpasture River, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 716 (West Augusta Road) – Closed to through traffic for maintenance to bridge over Ramsey’s Draft, May 16 – 25. Traffic will detour to Route 629 (Deerfield Road) and Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway).

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Closed through Friday between Route 910 (Wampler Lane) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for box culvert installation. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole patching operations, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 242, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of various bridges, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of June 14. During slow-roll operations, be alert for temporary on-ramp closures at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge demolition related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 257 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 253, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 724 (Trinity Church Road) bridge, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 252 to 259, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures near Route 634 intersection (Tanyard Bridge Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 1165 and Route 655 (Penn Laird Drive) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Eastbound right shoulder closures just east of Elkton town limits for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 2. Be alert for travel-lane shifts in both directions. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures between the southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 937 (Link Way) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening and striping operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) for roadway improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 Business (West Main Street, Alma/Stanley) – Shoulder closures between Route 616 (Leaksville Road) and Route 636 (Old Stanley Road) for utility pole installation, Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 Business (Alma) – Shoulder closures near Route 650/636 intersection (Wampler Drive/River Road for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Lucas Hollow Road) Stop and proceed traffic pattern for box culvert installation, May 15 – June 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 267, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 264 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 279, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 273 to 297, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 283 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 282 to 283, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 605 (Hoover Road) bridge, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 297, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) bridge, Friday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/North Main Street, Woodstock) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Mill Road) and Route 664 (Moose Road) for paving operations, Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 813 (Taylortown Road) and Route 839 (Landfill Road) for paving operations, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Coffmantown Road) and Route 605 (Saint Luke Road/Sheetz Mill Road) for paving operations, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for milling and paving operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through June 9. Significant delays are possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) – Traffic width restricted to 11 feet six inches just south of Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) for bridge replacement, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 726 (Happy Valley Road) – Closures between Route 723/726 (Happy Valley Road/Hepner Road) and Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) for pipe repairs and installation, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Exit 302, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 304 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 315, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 867 (Senseny Glen Drive) – Closures between Route 1407 (Canyon Road) and Route 1413 (Combe Drive) for utility work, Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 610 (Clifton Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) for inspection of I-66 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.