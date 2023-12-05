Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

The Celebration of Holiday Lights is on display at Gypsy Hill Park through January 1, 2024.

Free and open to the public, the Christmas lights display by local businesses, churches and organizations has brightened the 214 acres for 18 years.

This year’s Field of Trees honors first responders, firefighters and police with the placement of trees near the monument and the Santa House.

The Field of Deer in the Gypsy Hill Park pool area is back to honor lost loved ones or pay tribute to loved ones. The “Tribute Board” displays the names of loved ones.

Visitors are welcome to drive through the park between 5 and 11 p.m. and enjoy the light displays.