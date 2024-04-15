Staunton begins process to update Comp Plan with request for five residents on committee

The City of Staunton is beginning the review and update process of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, an overview of land use and transportation that sets general priorities for years to come.

On March 21, 2024, the Planning Commission began the process to create an 11-member Citizen Advisory Committee that will conduct the review. The committee will consist of the five members of the Planning Commission, City Council’s liaison to the Planning Commission, Adam Campbell, and five additional citizen members appointed by the Planning Commission.

Staunton is looking for applicants to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee that will meet monthly for approximately 15 to 18 months. The application is available on the city’s website with other Boards and Commissions. About halfway through the application, applicants are asked to check the box “I am interested in being considered for the Comprehensive Plan Update Advisory Committee.”

The plan review process will include a minimum of two public meetings, a public survey and input from education, business and industry, environmental and special population sectors in the city.

The Citizens Advisory Committee, with the assistance of Community Development staff and professional planners, will analyze data regarding the physical, social, environmental and economic conditions of the city.

A summary of existing conditions, along with the challenges and issues identified from public input, will be developed. The committee will also assess the progress that has been made addressing concerns outlined in the 2018-2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The updated 2025-2045 plan will develop additional initiatives and recommendations to address issues facing the city. The land use planning guide and suggestions for better development patterns and policies will also be included in the update.