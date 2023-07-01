Countries
Culture, Virginia

State Fire Marshal: Leave fireworks to the professionals, avoid ‘catastrophic outcomes’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
sparkler firework
(©Kati Finell – stock.adobe.com)

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding Virginians ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend to leave fireworks to the professionals.

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs warns that the possession of and selling of illegal fireworks is a criminal offense. In general, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile, is illegal in Virginia.

Many localities prohibit the sale, possession or use of all fireworks. A list of permissible fireworks may be viewed on the VDFP website.

“The safest way to celebrate the holiday with fireworks is to attend a professional show,” said Billy Hux, State Fire Marshal. “Improperly handling fireworks can result in catastrophic outcomes including fires and severe injuries.”

Violations can be prosecuted as a Class I Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,500 and/or up to one year in jail. Any illegal fireworks can be confiscated.

Safety procedures

If you decide to use permissible fireworks, please follow these important safety procedures.

  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap. Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.
  • Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water before discarding.
  • Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
  • Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
  • Consider safe alternatives to fireworks such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string or glow sticks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be working over the holiday to ensure the safety of Virginia’s residents and visitors.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

