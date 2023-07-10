Countries
Culture, Virginia

Stars align for morkie poo to maintain sight after cancer diagnosis

Crystal Graham
Published date:
morkie poo eye surgery Virginia Tech teaching hospital
Ophthalmology resident Daniel Rothschild, examines Susie Q. Photo by Andrew Mann for Virginia Tech.

One dog’s loss of an eye helped another dog to see at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Blacksburg.

Clinicians with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech used corneal tissue from an eyeball lost by a dog brought into the hospital’s emergency room hours earlier, with consent from the owner, to replace that taken during a surgery to remove cancer from of another dog.

“It was serendipity that a dog came the night before that lost its eye,” said Daniel Rothschild Ph.D. ’18, DVM ’21, a resident at the teaching hospital involved in the surgery. “We try to do the same thing with corneal tissue transplant as we do in people, but in dogs, we don’t have donor tissue. The stars aligned in this case.”

Jim DePierro of Moneta, took his 2-year-old morkie poo Susie Q for a routine exam. It looked like everything was fine until the veterinarian checked Susie Q’s eyes.

“The veterinarian said ‘I don’t like what I’m seeing,’” DePierro said.

A second veterinarian also took a look.

“The veterinarians said Susie Q had a malignant tumor, a melanoma, on her eyeball,” DePierro said. “They’ll probably end up taking the eyeball. I almost fainted.”

Susie Q was referred to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, which contacted DePierro the next day and set up an appointment the following week. Upon examination, clinicians at the teaching hospital told DePierro they could save the eye because cancer had not reached the inside of the eye yet.

On the day surgery was set, DePierro got a surprising message from the hospital.

“We got very lucky, we had another dog brought in that had to lose its eye,” DePierro said.

The first dog’s eye popped out of its socket and could not be re-inserted. But corneal tissue from that eye was viable for use in Susie Q’s eye.

Ian Herring M.S. ’98, assistant director of the teaching hospital and associate professor in ophthalmology, led Susie Q’s surgery, with Rothschild assisting.

“I’ve done this surgery a number of times, but I never before used corneal tissue from another dog to do the repair,” Herring said.

The surgery team removed the tumor and eye tissue around the tumor, using a laser to kill some of the tumor tissue that could not be fully removed from the sclera, then replaced the missing corneal tissue with a graft from the other dog’s lost eye.

More than a month later, Susie Q appears to be doing fine in recovery.

“They did an amazing job.,” DePierro said. “Virginia Tech has been fabulous. I never thought that anyone would take the time to save the eye.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

