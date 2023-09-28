Sports Radio: Is FSU the class of the ACC? Who wins Notre Dame-Duke this weekend?

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on latest news for ACC Football heading into October.

Mark & Chris break down how FSU finally got over the hump by beating Clemson last weekend on the road, preview Duke-Notre Dame coming up this Saturday, and Mark presses Chris on who he thinks will meeting in the ACC Championship Game coming up this December.

