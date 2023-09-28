Countries
Sports Radio: Is FSU the class of the ACC? Who wins Notre Dame-Duke this weekend?
Sports

Sports Radio: Is FSU the class of the ACC? Who wins Notre Dame-Duke this weekend?

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of The Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on latest news for ACC Football heading into October.

Mark & Chris break down how FSU finally got over the hump by beating Clemson last weekend on the road, preview Duke-Notre Dame coming up this Saturday, and Mark presses Chris on who he thinks will meeting in the ACC Championship Game coming up this December.

Listen weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. eastern on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

