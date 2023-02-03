Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news sponsor a snake falcon or other animal to gift for valentines day
Culture

‘Caring for Critters’: Sponsor a snake, falcon or other animal to gift for Valentine’s Day

Crystal Graham
Published:

caring critter wlidlife centerWant to show your loved one you care on Valentine’s Day? A ratsnake, falcon, bear or opossum might send the right message.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia’s “Caring for Critters” program allows you to support their work and get an “adoption” packet you may give to others as a gift.

The special Valentine’s “Caring for Critters” packet includes:

  • A homemade Valentine’s card to your beloved
  • A Valentine’s picture of the animal you have chosen

Every “Caring for Critters” sponsorship also includes the complete Ambassador profile, natural history information, and “certificate of adoption.”

Valentine orders received by Monday, Feb. 6, will be in the mail the following day.

The last day to order in time for Valentine’s Day is Thursday, Feb. 9.

A one-year sponsorship is $50.

To choose your animal and gift this unique sponsorship, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

puppy laying on ground

VDH reports significant increase in dog and cat rabies cases
Crystal Graham
kihei clark
, ,

Preview: #4 Virginia, unranked Virginia Tech set for high noon ACC Saturday battle
Chris Graham

Virginia got what looked, from the 78-68 final score, like a nice, workmanlike win over Virginia Tech in their first matchup two weeks ago.

What’s in a name? Most popular baby names in Virginia last year released
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health's Office of Vital Records published a list of the most popular baby names given to babies in Virginia last year.

police car
,

New troopers join Virginia State Police ranks
Crystal Graham
robert plant and alison krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘Raising the Roof’ tour in Portsmouth May 17
Crystal Graham
police
,

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying
Chris Graham
tired runner

Struggling to meet exercise resolutions? Burnout may be setting in
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy