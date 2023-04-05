Somebody needs to tell LSU basketball star Angel Reese to stop actin’ the fool

LSU basketball star Angel Reese has had her 15 minutes of fame. She’s done now.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said,” Reese said during an interview on the Paper Route podcast.

The apology she’s not accepting: that would be from First Lady Jill Biden, who in the aftermath of Sunday’s record-breaking national championship game, which drew an average of 9.9 million viewers, indicated that members of both teams, LSU and Iowa, should be feted at the White House.

You knew instantly where the First Lady was going with that: the game, and the whole 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament, represented a sort of coming-out moment for women’s sports, reminiscent of the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Reese seems to think it was all about her 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“I said what I said. You can’t go back on certain things that you say. I mean, you felt like they should’ve come because of ‘sportsmanship,’ right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas,” Reese said on the podcast.

Maybe somebody shouldn’t tell her that the Bidens and the Obamas are tight, so the Obamas don’t end up on her s–t list, too.