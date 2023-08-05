Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Some like it hot: Heat drives production of crops in Tidewater region
Virginia

Some like it hot: Heat drives production of crops in Tidewater region

Crystal Graham
Published date:
soybeans in farmer's hands
(© sima – stock.adobe.com)

The lower Tidewater region is typically the hottest in Virginia according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Certain crops, peanuts and cotton in particular, grow better in the heat, whereas heat can cause problems with other crops.

Virginia Cooperative Extension agent Elizabeth Cooper works with farmers in Suffolk and Surry and Sussex counties where these summer crops are a cornerstone of the regional economy, along with corn and soybeans.

“There’s a reason we’re one of the northernmost areas producing cotton and peanuts on the Eastern Seaboard,” Cooper said. “The heat we have out here is what drives the production and yield of both of those crops. They need what we call heat units, or growing degree days, for the crops to meet certain growth stages at certain times and produce the yields we need to be profitable.”

State statistician Herman Ellison of the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported abnormally dry-to-moderate drought conditions statewide in late July, with hot, humid weather and spotty rain.

“I remember my daddy said cotton likes good, hot weather, but it doesn’t like a desert,” said farmer Richard Gwaltney, who also serves as Nansemond County Farm Bureau president. “It needs some rain for a good crop but does well at high temperatures. Peanuts are good in hot weather too, though humidity can cause disease. With low humidity and hot weather, they’ll do great.”

Rain has been hit or miss at Gwaltney Farms. A shift to no-till farming practices in the last 20 years preserves more moisture in the soil.

“It works like a sponge to hold that moisture, which is helpful in a dry year,” Gwaltney said. “And there has been a lot of breeding in corn varieties that make them more tolerant to drought, especially with sandy land where you know it’s going to be dry.”

Cooper said farmers can further protect crops from heat stress through irrigation systems and help livestock stay cool by providing shade cloths or stands of trees.

Cooper’s outlook is generally optimistic for this summer’s growing season in the lower Tidewater.

“We have some sections of the counties that look fantastic and others that could use a few shots of water to get them through,” Cooper said. “Overall, though, crops and quality are looking pretty good across the counties that I cover.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Chain-reaction crashes, 12 (!) in all, snarl traffic on I-64, I-81 in Augusta County
2 Augusta County leaders demand that member turn over closed session recordings
3 Three people able to escape house fire in Harrisonburg: No injuries, $125K in damages
4 Waynesboro Schools welcomes new, returning staff to 2023-2024 school year
5 Harrisonburg Police, Fire, 911 plan mass casualty training for Friday morning

Latest News

smith aquatic and fitness center charlottesville pool
Local

Charlottesville: Smith AFC pool to close Aug. 19 – Sept. 4 for annual maintenance

Crystal Graham
beer
Culture

ODU branded craft beer to be sold in Hampton Roads beginning Aug. 7

Crystal Graham

Old Dominion University has partnered with a craft brewery to produce a series of custom ODU branded beers with the first available this fall.

solar
Columns, Economy, Politics

How America undervalues working people, and how workers are fighting back

Andrew Moss

America is one of the wealthiest nations in the world. Yet when compared to other advanced industrialized countries, it fares dismally in national laws and policies affecting workers.

mega millions
U.S.

Mega Millions jackpot likely to be highest in game’s history; estimated at $1.55 billion

Crystal Graham
megamillions-virginia-lottery
Virginia

Three tickets in Virginia win more than $10K in Mega Millions drawing

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Public Safety, Virginia

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen at hospital on Friday

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

FredNats sweep doubleheader from Salem Red Sox on Friday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy