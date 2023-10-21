Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shoplifting suspect arrested on attempted murder charge after firing at Virginia Beach PD officer
Police, Virginia

Shoplifting suspect arrested on attempted murder charge after firing at Virginia Beach PD officer

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man wanted in connection with a reported shoplifting incident in Virginia Beach fired at least one round at a police officer, and now faces an attempted murder charge.

The incident began at a Kohl’s department store in Virginia Beach at 8:43 p.m. on Friday, according to Virginia Beach Police.

A loss-prevention specialist reported a shoplifting, and the caller indicated that the suspect, Tyler Davis, 24, of Norfolk, who had previously been involved in a theft from the store, had returned and was currently engaged in another shoplifting attempt.

A Third Precinct officer from the Virginia Beach PD responded to the scene and attempted to apprehend Davis, who had fled from Kohl’s with stolen merchandise.

While the officer was following behind Davis in a marked police car, Davis fired a handgun at the officer. At least one round struck the police car.

Per a press release from Virginia Beach Police, the officer was not struck, and there were no shots fired by officers.

The pursuing officer eventually apprehended Davis with the help of other responding officers.

Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Two other people who accompanied Davis to the store, Hayley Fernandez, 26, of Virginia Beach, and Jaclyn Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth, also face charges related to the incident.

Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson faces charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top Sports

1 Elliott’s message ahead of game at #10 UNC: ‘This is what you dream about’
2 Kitchings, Rudzinski discuss challenges Virginia faces with #10 North Carolina
3 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
4 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
5 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Latest News

road work
Police, Virginia

Utility work on Route 29 to impact traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

Crystal Graham
domestic violence
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Rob Okun: There is no vaccine for domestic violence. Not yet.

Rob Okun

For many, the history of mass shootings in the U.S. began with Columbine in 1999.

outdoor faucet
Virginia, Weather

Freeze Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are possible Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline is now denouncing the Republican swamp

Gene Zitver
glenn youngkin
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin touts job growth in Virginia, doesn’t tout how much is the government

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Streets surrounding Market Street Park to close at 10:30 tonight

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local, Roads

Culpeper District Traffic Update: VDOT work schedule for week of Oct. 23-27

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy