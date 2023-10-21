Shoplifting suspect arrested on attempted murder charge after firing at Virginia Beach PD officer

A Norfolk man wanted in connection with a reported shoplifting incident in Virginia Beach fired at least one round at a police officer, and now faces an attempted murder charge.

The incident began at a Kohl’s department store in Virginia Beach at 8:43 p.m. on Friday, according to Virginia Beach Police.

A loss-prevention specialist reported a shoplifting, and the caller indicated that the suspect, Tyler Davis, 24, of Norfolk, who had previously been involved in a theft from the store, had returned and was currently engaged in another shoplifting attempt.

A Third Precinct officer from the Virginia Beach PD responded to the scene and attempted to apprehend Davis, who had fled from Kohl’s with stolen merchandise.

While the officer was following behind Davis in a marked police car, Davis fired a handgun at the officer. At least one round struck the police car.

Per a press release from Virginia Beach Police, the officer was not struck, and there were no shots fired by officers.

The pursuing officer eventually apprehended Davis with the help of other responding officers.

Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Two other people who accompanied Davis to the store, Hayley Fernandez, 26, of Virginia Beach, and Jaclyn Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth, also face charges related to the incident.

Fernandez was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson faces charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.