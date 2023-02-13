Countries
news shenandoah national park to resume old rag pilot program march 1
Local

Shenandoah National Park to resume Old Rag pilot program March 1

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Photos courtesy of Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park announced plans to extend its Old Rag pilot program on March 1, 2023.

The program began last year to test a ticketing system with the goal of addressing crowding and congestion. The program’s goals continue to include improving the visitor experience and safety, as well as protecting natural resources at Old Rag.

Last year, hikers who used the trails in the Old Rag area, including Saddle, Ridge and Ridge Access, during the pilot program were required to purchase one-day tickets. A cap of 800 tickets per day was placed on the ticketing system. Data was collected by park staff to determine if the system alleviated congestion on the trail. Data was to be shared and the program evaluated in January, but two storms in December caused damage and closed Skyline Drive.

“Reopening Skyline Drive was our top priority in January, which did not allow us the time needed for evaluating the pilot program,” Superintendent Pat Kenney said. “We have decided to reinstate the pilot for 2023 to gather more information and to be able to devote time for careful consideration of a longer-term solution to address our concerns at Old Rag.”

Park staff will share the data and allow for public input in the next few months. Meanwhile, the pilot program will resume March 1 with a total of 800 tickets available per day through November 30. Tickets must be purchased online before arrival, and are valid only for the day of arrival.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

